Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Call Options (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 48,623 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,223% compared to the average daily volume of 3,675 call options.

Shares of GNOG traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. 35,494,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,209. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GNOG. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $4,441,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 119,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

