StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$6.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$5.40 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -54.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

