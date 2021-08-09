Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,354. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $260.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.