Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.86. 741,570 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

