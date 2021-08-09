Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.04 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Well Done LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 64,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.60. 29,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,613. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

