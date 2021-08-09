Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,265,000 after purchasing an additional 352,355 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,972. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

