Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,462,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,664,000 after purchasing an additional 135,738 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.24 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

