Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,611 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 18.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 36,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 7.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 56,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.44. 450,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,411,120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

