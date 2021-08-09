Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.96. 2,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

