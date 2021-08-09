Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 3,272 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 722.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,235,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,022,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 161.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $48.87 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.