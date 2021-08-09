Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,314 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $10,849,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,041.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $483,000.

VMBS stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

