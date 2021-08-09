Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Okta were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after buying an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after buying an additional 485,849 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $102,838,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 760.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after buying an additional 251,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $240.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

