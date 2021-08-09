Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $821,000 Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 1,514.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 431,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 125,031 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,362 shares of company stock worth $20,030,199. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $89.22 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,461.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.