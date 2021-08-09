Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $57,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLUG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.74.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

