Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,850 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000.

BTT stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

