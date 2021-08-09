Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

NYSE WM opened at $147.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

