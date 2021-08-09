Stratus Properties (STRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%.

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $242.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

