Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,067,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 630.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 23,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.56. 32,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

