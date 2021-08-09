Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $23.24 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,679 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

COP stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.67. 189,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,642,667. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.64. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.