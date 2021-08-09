Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $19,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.53. 166,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,274,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

