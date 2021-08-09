Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 7,469 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1,085.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after purchasing an additional 566,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $308.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $308.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.