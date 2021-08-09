Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUM. Stephens upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.92. 8,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.