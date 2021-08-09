Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.69 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.57. 7,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -13.50. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

In other news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $242,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.