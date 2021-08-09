Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,166 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up 3.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Sun Life Financial worth $53,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,707,000 after acquiring an additional 78,572 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.25. 7,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,726. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

