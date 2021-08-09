Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.67 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.89 or 0.06873643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00128767 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,695,398 coins and its circulating supply is 324,616,531 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

