Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 198.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $247.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 26,499.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 34,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

