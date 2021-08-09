SVB Leerink Comments on Vericel Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vericel in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Vericel stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.63. Vericel has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 615.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 120.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 12.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,415,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2,815.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,877,000 after buying an additional 1,266,942 shares during the period.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

