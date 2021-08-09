SVB Leerink Raises Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $64.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $168,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,685.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,530 shares of company stock worth $11,586,963. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 112.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 19.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

