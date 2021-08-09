Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Swerve has a total market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001966 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.00817731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00103776 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039842 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,215,857 coins and its circulating supply is 14,164,563 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.