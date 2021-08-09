Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Switch were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Switch by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,530,000 after acquiring an additional 759,940 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

SWCH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $5,219,414.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

