Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

SPLV opened at $63.30 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80.

