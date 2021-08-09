Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 2,537 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

GOOG opened at $2,740.72 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,584.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,083 shares of company stock valued at $217,728,794. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.