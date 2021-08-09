Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 4,447 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $105.90.

