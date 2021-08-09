Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,030,199. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,461.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.19. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

