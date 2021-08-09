Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Syneos Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.430 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.25-4.43 EPS.

SYNH stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.36. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,799,340 shares of company stock worth $552,325,312. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.