Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) in a report published on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.91.

Syneos Health stock opened at $87.24 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,799,340 shares of company stock worth $552,325,312 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

