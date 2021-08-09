Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.25 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.20.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

