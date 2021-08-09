Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.590-$3.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.67 billion-$30.67 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

TAK traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.36. 85,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

