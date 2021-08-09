Tapmydata Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.0823 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00370773 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003221 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012719 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.04 or 0.01145699 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

