Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stake Raised by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises about 3.1% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.68. 11,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.74.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,425 shares of company stock worth $3,812,283. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

