Target Hospitality (TH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TH opened at $3.61 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $365.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

