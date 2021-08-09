Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.67.
Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $499.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.53. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 146,861 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 204.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 124,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.