Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $499.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.53. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 146,861 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 204.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 124,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

