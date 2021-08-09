Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.67.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $499.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 284.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,639 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 138.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

