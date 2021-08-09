Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.67.
NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $499.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.67.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 284.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,639 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 138.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
