TD Securities Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $61.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.59. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,298 shares of company stock valued at $709,682. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

