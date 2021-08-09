Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $17,451,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $13,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 684,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 192,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

