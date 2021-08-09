Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $39,387,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 218,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in H&R Block by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,373 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

NYSE:HRB opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.