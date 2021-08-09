Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 193,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 251,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

UMPQ opened at $19.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

