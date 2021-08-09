Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,600 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JWN opened at $36.00 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

