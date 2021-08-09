Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.09

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

