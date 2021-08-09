Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Bernard C. Bailey Sells 35,649 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,756 shares in the company, valued at $422,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,740. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.81. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 63,516 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telos in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

